Man City 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners finish top of title rivals 'mini-table' after steely draw

A goalless draw between Arsenal and Manchester City answered very few questions about the destination of this year’s Premier League title.

The Gunners boasted just 27 per cent of possession as they focused on defending deep and breaking out into counter-attacks, a tactic which grew gradually less threatening as the game went on.

Gabriel Jesus - on his first start in two months - slashed at a volley in the eighth minute before another effort flashed wide after Ben White’s fine overlap down the right flank.

Up the other end, City laid siege to the Arsenal goal yet tested David Raya to very little extent, only a Nathan Ake close-range header straight at the goalkeeper puncturing the visitors’ steely defence.

In fact, the second half opened with Jesus popping up at the far post from a Bukayo Saka cross, only to be expertly bumped by Manuel Akanji to lose his path to a tap-in.

City’s pressure nonetheless continued to grow with Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish thrown on by Pep Guardiola, yet they managed just one shot on target all game.

It should have been at least one more but for Erling Haaland mystifyingly pulling out of shooting at goal as the ball dropped to him at the far post from a corner, the big Norwegian perhaps put off by Raya racing towards his grill.

The point allowed Liverpool to seize control of the Premier League summit but Arsenal can at least claim victory in the mini-table between the three title contenders, having won two and drawn two compared to Liverpool and City who have each drawn three and lost one.

Come the end of the season, that could prove the difference in this narrowest of contests.