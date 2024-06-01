Man charged after protest at Scotland v Israel match

A 24-year-old man has been charged over an on-the-field protest before Scotland’s Women's Euro 2025 qualifier against Israel at Glasgow's Hampden stadium.

A protester was led away by police after appearing to chain himself to the goalposts on Thursday evening.

The match was played behind closed doors as several hundred demonstrators gathered outside the stadium to protest at Israel's military operation in Gaza.

When the two sides returned to the field, the Israeli team held up a T-shirt bearing the message "Bring Them Home" in reference to hostages taken by the Hamas group in the official team photo.

The game eventually kicked off 45 minutes later than planned, with Scotland running out 4-1 winners.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the arrested man would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.