Man charged over tragedy chanting at Old Trafford

The 44-year-old, from Bacup, was arrested before the end of the game, Lancashire Police said [Reuters]

A man has been charged with a public order offence by police investigating "tragedy chanting" at Burnley's match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 44-year-old, from Bacup, was arrested before the end of the game, Lancashire Police said.

He was later charged and has since been bailed.

"Continued incidents of tragedy chanting by anyone will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly," the force added.

Burnley earned a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford thanks to an 87th-minute penalty from Zeki Amdouni.

