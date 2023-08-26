Murder charge after man found dead following ‘labradoodle burglary’

Donald Patience had been dead for several days before police found his body

A labradoodle owner whose dog was stolen had been dead for several days before his body was found, police have revealed as a man with charged with his murder.

Donald Patience, 45, was discovered at a property in Bury, Greater Manchester, at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Although the cause of death is still being determined, police believe he had died a number of days before his body was found.

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for information about activity near Mr Patience’s home in Radcliffe, in the four days leading up to his death.

It comes amid suggestions his attackers had monitored his movements before carrying out the alleged burglary.

Ian Connell, 39, from Bolton, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday in connection with the incident.

Two other men, aged 27 and 41, have been arrested on suspicion of murder but have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Patience’s family described him as “a much-loved son, brother and father” who “will be sorely missed by many”.

Dog taken ‘for a haircut’

The suspected dog thief is thought to have taken the labradoodle to a grooming salon “for a haircut” after the owner was killed in an alleged burglary gone wrong.

Mick Hewitson, 58, who runs the Dog Shop which is around 160 feet away from the scene of the crime, said: “I had only just opened up and this young man came in and asked me if I would do his dog for him, cut his hair.

“The dog was an off-white labradoodle. I’d never seen the man before but he seemed calm.

“He told me his boss had gone to Scotland and he wanted to get the dog’s hair cut while he was away.

“I’ve got a sore shoulder and the dog was a big thing so I told him I couldn’t do it at the moment.

“Probably about 30 minutes later I looked outside and that same man was being arrested and the police were looking after the same dog.”

The labradoodle is now being looked after by the relevant authority, police said.

Mr Patience’s ex-wife, Kirsty Leigh Banks, paid tribute to her former partner describing him as “an amazing father who adored his children”.

She added: “We are all truly heartbroken at this news and we are all struggling to come to terms with his death.”

The cause of death has not been revealed but was ruled “suspicious” following a post-mortem examination.