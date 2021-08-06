Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Death Of ‘Gone Girl’ Actress Lisa Banes Was Almost Released Without Bail

UPDATE: Confusion among prosecutors almost led to the release of the man charged in the New York hit-and-run death of actress Lisa Banes, who appeared in the films Gone Girl and Cocktail, as well as Broadway and television.

A prosecutor mistakenly told the judge at a hearing that suspect Brian Boyd had to be released without bail. He would have been on supervised release had the motion gone through.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge James Clynes was later advised of the mistaken advice, and set bail at $30,000 for Boyd. He was arrested Thursday for the June 4 collision that resulted in Banes’s death.

Boyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He will return to court on August 11.

EARLIER: A 26-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested in the June 4 hit-and-run electric scooter incident that killed Cocktail actress Lisa Banes, the NYPD said Friday.

Brian Boyd, who lives near the corner of Manhattan’s Upper West Side around Lincoln Center where the 65-year-old Banes was struck by the scooter, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Banes, whose credits also included the film Gone Girl, TV series Royal Pains and One Life To Live, as well as numerous Broadway productions, was walking near Lincoln Center’s Julliard School, her alma mater, when she was struck in the crosswalk by the scooter. She died 10 days later from the traumatic brain injury.

According to police, Boyd was arrested after patrol cops recognized him from a wanted poster.

Banes, visiting New York from Los Angeles for a role in the Manhattan Theater Club’s streaming production of The Niceties, was on her way to meet her wife, journalist Kathryn Kranhold, for a dinner party near Julliard. Police have said she was struck after the scooter blew through a red light.

