Man charged for making obscene comment about Ayesha Curry on live TV

Golden State Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens isn’t the only one in hot water over a poor decision during the NBA Finals.

Toronto police have reportedly charged a man after he allegedly made crude and obscene comments regarding Ayesha Curry, the wife of Warriors guard Steph Curry, on live TV following Game 2, according to CP24.

Shortly after the Raptors lost 109-104 last Sunday, CP24 reporter Kelly Linehan was chatting with fans on the street just outside of Scotiabank Arena.

The live hit got off to a good start as she spoke with an upbeat fan about the Raptors’ chances at a bounce-back effort in Game 3, but things took an unfortunate turn when Linehan panned over to another fan wearing a black baseball cap.

A man accused of uttering obscene comments live on live TV is shown in a screengrab image. (Photo: CP24)

The man, who police have identified as Tristan Warkentin, reportedly began to make profane comments about Ayesha Curry before the camera operator immediately pulled away.

Linehan was quick to apologize to her live audience.

“I’m so sorry about that,” she shared on live TV. “I am going to apologize to all of our viewers, I am very, very sorry.”

Warkentin, who has blamed his controversial comments on “the alcohol,” has been charged with one count of mischief — interfering with lawful operation of property. He’s due to appear in court on July 11.

