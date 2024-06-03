Man catches 'massive' 95-pound flathead catfish in Oklahoma reservoir: See the catch

A fisherman caught a flathead catfish weighing a whopping 95 pounds in southeast Oklahoma, setting a record for the largest flathead ever caught in the lake, wildlife officials announced last week.

“Check out this flathead,” the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, adding that it’s the largest flathead catfish ever caught in Pine Creek, a reservoir located in McCurtain County, which sits along Oklahoma's borders with Texas and Arkansas.

Courtwright caught the fish on a trotline, officials wrote. It’s almost 20 pounds larger than the rod and reel record.

His catch is 11 pounds shy of the unrestricted division record, caught on a trotline in 1977 in Wister Reservoir, the department said.

Bradly Courtwright of Oklahoma holding a flathead catfish he caught in May 2024. The fish weighs 95 pounds.

Social media users react to huge catch

One Facebook user commented and called the fish “amazing” and expressed disappointment that it was killed.

Heather Courtwright, who shares a last name with the fisherman, commented in his defense and said the fish fed lots of people.

“Over (40 lbs) of meat,” she commented.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation also chimed in and said flatheads are a common species in Oklahoma.

“This one was legally harvested with a license that goes back to funding the resource,” the department wrote. “Bradly stayed within the limit AND used what was caught. This is a great catch all around.”

Bradly Courtwright of Oklahoma holding a 95-pound flathead catfish he caught in May 2024.

Oklahoma wildlife officials said on their website that flathead catfish are most common in large impoundments and streams. They grow quite a bit and can exceed 100 pounds.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oklahoma flathead catfish weighs in at 95 pounds: See the catch