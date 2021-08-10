Man captures great white shark while on Cape Cod fishing trip
Matt Pieciak said he was casting Sunday afternoon on Nauset Beach when he hooked the shark that was close to shore.
Xavier Williams is no longer listed on Alabama football roster
Actor and comedian Jim Belushi filed for divorce Friday from his wife, Jennifer, whom he has been married to for 23 years.
Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Draymond Green offered some strong comments on Instagram.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
Dennis Schröder gambled on himself by turning down an $80 million extension from the Lakers, and it hasn't gone to plan.
When it comes to fan abuse, Bryson DeChambeau is in a no-win situation. The best thing he can do is turn the results around.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
Former Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff, who spent 6.5 of his 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, had his Twitter account suspended Monday night for violating Twitter’s rules.
You have to see this amazing video of three bear cubs on a golf course.
The documentary reveals details of the brawl that have never been told – from Ron Artest, Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson.
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
Cameron Burrell, the son of Olympians Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell, won NCAA championships in the 100 meters and 4x100 relay.
The Red Sox reportedly are considering shaking things up in their rotation and in their lineup as their second-half struggles continue.
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
The defending national champion will open the 2021 season at No. 1 in one prominent college football poll. Who else made the cut?
Tony Esposito, the Blackhawks' winningest goaltender, died on Tuesday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78.
As the Sixers' Summer League action gets underway, the biggest storyline remains the future of their second-best player. By Adam Hermann
Preseason poll reactions have Oklahoma underrated at No. 3, Texas overrated at No. 19.
Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence will always be tied together. Here's how the rookies are performing early in camp.