Man calmly videos cougar walking past him; ‘I had bear spray ready’

While checking on his trail cameras, wildlife photographer Mark Girardeau came face to face with a mountain lion as it strolled past him just feet away on a dirt road in the wilds of Orange County, California.

Calmly, Girardeau captured the close encounter in Trabuco Canyon on video.

“It was kind of a stalemate because I didn’t want to turn away and was hoping she would first, but she didn’t,” Girardeau told FOX 11.

“I filmed it as she ended up walking right by me. After that, I ended up having a second encounter with her, when I saw her from my car.”

Girardeau wasn’t totally defenseless, however. “I had bear spray ready,” he said at the end of the video while holding up the can.

Girardeau believed the collared cougar was one he knew as Uno, but wildlife officials have not confirmed its identity, according to FOX 11.

