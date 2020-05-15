The man behind the Oregon throne: Football equipment administrator Kenny Farr

The process of taking a football recruit on a tour of the facilities has greatly changed in the last decade alone.

Not only have facilities taken a modernized turn with updated locker rooms and equipment centers, but photo shoots with the recruits are an important piece to the puzzle and especially with social media being a big time recruiting tool as well.

In the case for the University of Oregon, the glitz and the glamour are never in short supply thanks to their ever-popular relationship with Nike and Phil and Penny Knight.

When you're a 17 or 18-year-old teenager on a recruiting weekend at Oregon, it's like being a kid in a candy shop, except the candy is Nike gear with too much flavor to choose from.

Take a look at a special tour of the Oregon equipment center with Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr and Talkin' Ducks host Jordan Kent in the video above.

Kenny Farr joined the Oregon equipment room staff in July 2008.

When a recruit comes to Farr and the equipment room, he is greeted by an entire shoe wall of every cleat the Ducks have worn in that previous football season; a glove wall of the same matter; a mirror that simulates a uniform of the recruit's choosing and Autzen Stadium ambiance music to make it feel ever so real.

Then there is the throne. Oh yes, I'm sure you've seen the one on social media before. According to Farr, the throne is mostly for a photo opportunity, but also signifies the relationship between Oregon and the Knight's.

It is a special place that is greatly important to the future of the Oregon football program.

