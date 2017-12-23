Man Arrested, Vehicle Ends Up Off the Ground After Incident at Packers Stadium

One man was reportedly arrested after an incident at Lambeau Field, the stadium of the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin, on December 22, in which one vehicle ended up off the ground, suspended between two other vehicles.

The man allegedly rammed another vehicle with his own, according to reports.

“The Green Bay Packers express our gratitude to our local law enforcement officials and our security staff for their quick response to the incident today at Lambeau Field, which was resolved safely,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement reported by NFL.com.

“At no time during the isolated incident was the general public in danger and all the public areas of the stadium remained open for normal business. Preparations for tomorrow night’s Packers-Vikings game continue and all game day operations will continue as planned.

“The safety of our employees and guests is a top priority. We will continue to work with all appropriate officials to review today’s event.” Credit: Twitter/dNor7 via Storyful