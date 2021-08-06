Man arrested after stabbing at least 10 passengers on Tokyo train

A man stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo, Japan on Friday before being captured by law enforcement, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: The incident comes as Japan has seen a series of high-profile knife killings in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and the city is host to the Summer Olympic Games, which end Sunday.

The big picture: The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to area hospitals, while the tenth was able to leave the scene. All of those injured were conscious but one is said to be seriously injured, per AP.

The suspect left his knife behind when he fled the scene. He later turned himself in at a convenience store where the store manager called the police to arrest him, AP reports.

One witness at a nearby station said the train stopped and passengers rushed out of the train, shouting that a stabbing had occurred.

