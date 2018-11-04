Man arrested after drunkenly stealing and riding a horse at the Breeders' Cup

A drunk Kentucky man snuck into a restricted area at Churchill Downs on Saturday, hopped on a horse, and tried to ride it around the track. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

There was some craziness at the Breeders’ Cup at Churchill Downs on Saturday. A drunk man attempted to steal a horse and ride it around the track — and he almost made it.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, 24-year-old Michael Wells-Rody was pretty thoroughly soused when he snuck into a restricted area at the famous racetrack. Despite being drunk enough to think this was a good idea, he managed to make his way onto an actual horse before anyone noticed he shouldn’t be there.

In fact, Wells-Rody actually got to take the horse for a brief ride. He rode it out of the tunnel and to the entrance of the actual racetrack, but that’s when his luck ran out. According to the arrest citation (via the Herald Leader), “when asked to leave the horse and the area, the subject became loud and disorderly by causing an alarm to Churchill staff members.” Law enforcement then managed to get him off the horse and arrest him. The unnamed horse was not arrested.

The citation stated that Wells-Rody “was manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages,” during the ordeal, which is a fancy (and somewhat awesome) way of saying he was really, really drunk. He was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, but not with trying to steal (and perhaps race) a horse. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter at @lizroscher.

