Man arrested in connection with Boston shooting that left woman dead
Neighbors say they heard some pops that sounded like fireworks, but those sounds were actually gunshots.
Dutch police were called to escort the teenagers off their flight to New York at Amsterdam after they refused to put their kosher food away.
Video shows EasyJet passengers vocally opposing the removal of two men on a flight to Spain, telling them "no, don't get off" and "sit down."
A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.
After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.
A Star Wars shop owner in Washington doesn't "give a s***" about feelings anymore after a confrontation with a transgender councilwoman.
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
Medford Police Lt. Mike Budreau told Insider that Kristopher Clay, 24, told police he was having homicidal thoughts and planned to carry them out.
Police responding to a shooting off South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte found the victim with a gunshot wound.
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
Mark McCloskey argues in the lawsuit that he and his wife have been "absolved of all wrongdoing," and therefore deserve their guns back.
“The numbers are unprecedented,” said a doctor with Memorial Healthcare System. “There are only so many beds, so many doctors, only so many nurses."
The suspect was transported to the hospital.
The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday evening and met with her husband on Thursday, days after refusing national team orders to fly home amid concerns for her safety.Driving the news: The 24-year-old Olympian received a humanitarian visa from Poland after deciding to defect from her home country when she received a phone call from her grandmother telling her not to return, Reuters reported.