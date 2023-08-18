Man arrested, charged with capital murder in Lewisville double homicide, police say

A man was arrested in the deaths of two people found inside a home Monday, the Lewisville Police Department said in a social media post.

The bodies of Lilia Fernandez Ortiz, 66, and Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez, 43, were found by a relative in a house in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive after she had not been able to contact them for several days, according to the release.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and has been charged with capital murder. His bond has not yet been set as he is waiting to be arraigned.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s identity as the investigation is ongoing.

According to an autopsy by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, both victims died due to a gunshot wound to the head and their deaths were ruled homicides.