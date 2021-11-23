Man arrested after attacking wrestler Seth Rollins live on WWE's Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins JP Yim/Getty Images

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted assault after attacking WWE wrestler Seth Rollins live on Monday Night Raw.

During an episode of the weekly wrestling show broadcast from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Rollins was leaving the ring and walking up the ramp when a man ran out and tackled him to the ground. Officials quickly came rushing to remove the man as he and Rollins fought. The moment could briefly be seen during the live broadcast on the USA Network, and videos shared on social media provided a clearer view of the incident.

24-year-old Elisah Spencer was arrested in connection with the incident after jumping the metal barricade to attack Rollins, and he's being charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs, ESPN reports. Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, reportedly suffered swelling to his lip but declined medical attention, police told ESPN.

WWE in a statement said it "takes the safety of its performers very seriously," adding, "The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Thanksgiving inflation

Convicted felon accidentally fires gun during Atlanta airport security check, flees scene

Who pays America's taxes?