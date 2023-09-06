Man accused of stealing car booked on suspicion of 11 felonies

Sep. 5—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Friday who's accused of reportedly stealing a car, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

BPD officers patrolling Brundage Lane and Washington Street at 7:28 p.m. saw a Chevrolet Silverado that was suspected to be stolen. The driver didn't stop when police officers tried to stop him and a pursuit began, the news release reported.

Daniel Aleman, 28, stopped in the 12300 block of Edison Highway and ran away from officers, but was taken into custody, the news release added.

Aleman was booked on suspicion of 11 felonies and a misdemeanor, including having a stolen vehicle, weapons charges and driving a vehicle in the opposite direction.