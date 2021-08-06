Man accused of driving on opiates after Medford crash

Aug. 6—A Medford man with three prior convictions for impaired driving faces a new felony charge alleging that he drove under the influence of opiates before crashing into a tree.

Abraham Cain Smith, 36, is accused of injecting himself with opiates prior to a crash at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday near Hillcrest Road and Urano Lane in Medford, according to an affidavit filed by Medford police in Jackson County Circuit Court.

After hitting a tree, the vehicle ended up in a ditch, according to the affidavit.

By the time Medford police arrived, Medford Fire-Rescue paramedics had confiscated the keys because Smith wanted to drive the vehicle.

Police arrested Smith at gunpoint because firefighters said they had spotted a firearm and because Smith refused police instructions to exit the vehicle.

Police said they saw several uncapped syringes on the floor and driver side of the vehicle.

Police said that Smith injected a mixture of opiates that may have included fentanyl.

Smith made his initial court appearance Thursday on a felony DUII charge and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving and unlawfully carrying or concealing a firearm.

At the hearing, Judge Laura Cromwell set bail at $25,000 and set release conditions that included possessing no firearms, consuming no alcohol or intoxicants and not to drive without a valid license or insurance.

Oregon court records showed that Smith has had multiple impaired-driving convictions. He pleaded guilty to one DUII charge in Deschutes County in 2011, one DUII charge in Jackson County in 2018 and a DUII charge in Josephine County in 2019.

Josephine County Circuit Court records show that his license was revoked for life after his June 26, 2019, conviction.

