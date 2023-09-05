Man accused of cultivating marijuana; 600 plants found

Sep. 5—A man was arrested in connection to cultivating marijuana after Kern County Sheriff's deputies found him walking on a Lebec property with reportedly more than 600 cannabis plants, a news release said.

Sheriff's deputies also seized a firearm with ammunition when executing a search warrant after going Thursday to the 6800 block of Digier Road.

Angel Santiago, 25, was arrested on suspicion of growing marijuana and obstructing peace officers. He wasn't in custody as of late Tuesday morning.

KCSO said the plants were destroyed.