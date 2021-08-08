Man, 40, charged with kidnapping, robbery of 2 at Honolulu hotel

Aug. 8—Prosecutors charged a 40-year-old man with kidnapping, robbery and various other crimes against a 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in the Ala Moana area.

Police said the 39-year-old man went to a hotel room and hung out with friends at 8 p.m. Tuesday. When he was about to leave, he was confronted by a man wearing all black, holding a handgun.

The suspect forced the 39-year-old man back into the room and held him against his will.

During the investigation, a second victim, a 30-year-old woman, was identified and additional criminal cases were made against the suspect.

On Wednesday, the suspect, Jared Kinikini, was positively identified.

Police arrested and charged Kinikini Friday with first-degree robbery, two counts of kidnapping, five counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, firearms charges, abuse of a household or family member, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree terroristic threatening.

Kinikini's bail was set at $1 million, police said.