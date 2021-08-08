Man, 37, drowns at Echo Lake in Conway trying to help another swimmer

Aug. 8—A 37-year-old man drowned Saturday at Echo Lake in Conway, according to New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol.

Authorities received a call about 4:48 p.m. reporting that a man who had been assisting another swimmer had gone under the water and did not resurface.

The man was quickly located by good Samaritans and brought to shore, where CPR was performed until emergency crews arrived.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in Conway where he was pronounced dead, Marine Patrol said. His name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, authorities said.

Several commenters on the New Hampshire State Police Facebook page said they witnessed the incident.

"I was there today helping with the efforts," Amber Loomis wrote. "Everyone did great pulling together finding him, carrying him in, doing CPR, and consoling his loved ones. I'm so so sorry to learn of his passing. I was praying he would make it."

The drowning is under investigation but foul play is not suspected, Marine Patrol said.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the drowning is asked to call Officer Scott McLain at 603-227-2118 or email Scott.A.McLain@dos.nh.gov.