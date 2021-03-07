Mamukelashvili, Robinson-Earl unanimous All-Big East picks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Providence's Nate Watson (0) and Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) battle for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game in Providence, R.I., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
  • Connecticut forwards Isaiah Whaley (5) and Adama Sanogo defend against Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
1 / 2

Mamukelashvili, Robinson-Earl unanimous All-Big East picks

Providence's Nate Watson (0) and Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) battle for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game in Providence, R.I., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were unanimous selections to the All Big East Conference basketball team.

The league announced the team Sunday based on a vote of the coaches. They were not allowed to vote for their own players.

The other four first-team members are James Bouknight of Connecticut, Marcus Zegarowski of Creighton, Julian Champagnie of St. John's, and Collin Gillespie of Villanova, which won the regular-season title.

One of the six will be the conference's player of the year. The award will be announced Wednesday along with coach of the year, freshman of the year and scholar-athlete.

The league's tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Mamukelashvili is second in the conference in scoring, averaging 17.8 points. He was sixth in rebounding with a 7.2 average.

Robinson-Earl averaged 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds, second best in the league. He shot 48.3% from the field.

Zegarowski, the conference's preseason player of the year, averaged 15.4 points, seventh in the league, and 4.4 assists, fifth best.

Bouknight averaged 20.2 points and 5.6 rebounds. He played in 12 of UConn's 20 games due to a mid-season elbow injury.

Champagnie led St. John's with a 19.9 scoring average. He is first in free throw shooting, making 88.7%. In conference play, he is the league's scoring champion, averaging 19.5 points.

Gillespie averaged 14.0 points and ranked third in the league in assists (4.6). He was injured in Wednesday's victory over Creighton and will miss the rest of the season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • No. 1 UConn advances to Big East finals with 84-39 win over Villanova

    Christyn Williams scored 26 points and top-ranked UConn used a stifling defense to overwhelm Villanova 84-39 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

  • Huskers' rally falls short in 79-78 loss at Northwestern

    Nebraska's regular season ended with one final gut punch, as it lost in the final seconds at Northwestern on Sunday.

  • Plaschke: USC's Andy Enfield must ride second magical March shot into success in NCAAs

    Tahj Eaddy's game-winner in USC's 64-63 win at UCLA was strikingly similar to Jonah Mathews' shot the year before. Now the Trojans must build off it.

  • Loyola Chicago gets MVC crown over Drake, 7th NCAA berth

    ST. LOUIS (AP) Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead No. 20 Loyola Chicago to a 75-65 win over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game Sunday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Keith Clemons added 13 points for Loyola, which has won six in a row and 17 of its past 18. Tremell Murphy and D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points each for Drake (25-4, 15-3), a bubble team.

  • Welcome to March: No. 9 Houston survives Memphis on improbable buzzer-beating heave

    Memphis appeared to force overtime with 1.7 seconds remaining.

  • March Madness? Pitino's whole 1st season at Iona maddening

    NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) By the time Rick Pitino got to town, the coronavirus was already there. When Iona hired the Hall of Fame coach last March 14, there was no celebration for the new biggest man on campus. The more noteworthy arrival in the New York City suburb that week was the National Guard, sent in by Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he set up a ''containment zone'' that closed schools and banned large gatherings within a one-mile radius of a synagogue just down the street that was the center of one of the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S.

  • UFC 259 recap & highlights: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

    Watch the UFC 259 recap & highlights from the main event between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Tim Elliott calls Jordan Espinosa a ‘woman beater’ during dominant win at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UConn wins season finale, high confidence level going into Big East tournament

    James Bouknight Had 21points and Jalen Gaffney added 15 as UConn closed out the regular season with an emphatic 98-82 win over Georgetown. Head Coach Dan Hurley: 'We're playing with a chip on our shoulder'. Senior Tyler Polley: 'Our confidence level is really high right now'.

  • Breakdown: Purdue's win over Indiana

    A few minutes after Purdue ended its regular season with an imperfect but businesslike 67-58 dispatching over rival Indiana, Matt Painter could finally congratulate his team for something big-picture. "I told them it was a championship effort," Painter said of the regular season. Last season, Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin shared the Big Ten title with 14-6 league records.

  • Tiger Woods reportedly told police after rollover crash that he had no recollection of driving the car

    An affidavit reported by AP said Tiger Woods told deputies he didn't remember how the rollover crash occurred last month in Los Angeles, California.

  • Confusion over COVID-19 protocols ends college basketball team's season

    Northern Iowa's season ended because its conference forgot to check who was in charge of COVID-19 decisions.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Loyola Chicago is back, even better than their Final Four season

    The Ramblers got everyone's attention in the 2018 tournament, and they're better this season.

  • Michigan State basketball cements NCAA tournament spot with 70-64 upset of Michigan

    Rocket Watts was enormous for Michigan State basketball, helping the Spartans to upset No. 2 Michigan and essentially punch its NCAA tournament ticket

  • Duke's March Madness bubble likely bursts with blowout loss to UNC

    Duke basically needs to win the ACC tournament to reach March Madness now.

  • Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks leaves game vs. Michigan State with left ankle injury

    Michigan basketball's Eli Brooks left Sunday's game with a left ankle injury.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Italy savours second America's Cup shot after 21-year wait

    Italian challengers Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will this week attempt to wrest the America's Cup from holders Emirates Team New Zealand after a 21-year wait for a second shot at the oldest trophy in international sport. The last time the Italian team reached the final was also in the waters off Auckland, when they were comprehensively beaten by the New Zealanders. Defeat did not deter Luna Rossa's billionaire backer Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive of Italian luxury goods group Prada, who has since bankrolled a series of campaigns costing hundreds of millions of dollars in his quest to lift the Cup.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • Report: Blake Griffin expected to sign with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets are expected to sign the six-time All-Star after his buyout from the Pistons.