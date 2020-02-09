Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Morena ruled out for six months

Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Thapelo Morena will be out of action for at least six months with a fractured fibula.

The speedy player suffered a horrific ankle injury in Sundowns' 1-0 win over SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 round on Saturday night.

He dislocated his ankle as he was trying to block a cross into the Sundowns box on the night.

Morena went under the knife this morning, and Sundowns are expected to release an update on his injury this week.

A source close to Morena informed Goal the former Bloemfontein Celtic player will not return to competitive football until next season.

This means Morena's season is over, and therefore Mosimane will have to play the remaining matches of the current campaign without his trusted right full-back.

Morena has featured a whopping 29 times across all competitions for the Brazilians this season.

He scored four and registered eight assists in the 29 matches he played thus far.

In his absence, Pitso Mosimane is likely to utilise Anele Ngcongca and Nicholus Lukhubeni on the right-hand side of the defence.