Mamba Smith, Dodge Mopar Motorsports partner for South Carolina 400 at Florence

Dylan “Mamba” Smith is dusting off his driving shoes once again to compete in Saturday’s South Carolina 400 late model stock car event at Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, South Carolina.

Smith, who made his ARCA Menards Series debut earlier this year at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, will drive a car fielded by Lee Faulk Racing with sponsorship from Dodge Direct Connection and @DodgeMoparMotorsports, the brand’s motorsports Instagram channel.

The 30-year-old from Randolph, Vermont, has worked with Dodge since 2019 as part of the Dodge Thrill Ride tour.

“In April 2019 I was offered a spot on the Dodge Thrill Ride tour, and since then I‘ve grown within the brand from a support staff role to serving as a brand ambassador, Dodge product specialist, and now leading event activations and acting as a ‘hype man‘ on the mic,” said Smith. “Without this opportunity on the Dodge Thrill Ride tour, I don‘t think I‘m doing what I‘m doing with NASCAR. To carry Direct Connection and @DodgeMoparMotorsports colors on this car is a full-circle life experience — the people and the brand will always be home for me.”

Smith is one of more than 50 drivers entered to compete in the late model stock car portion of the South Carolina 400. He’ll be joined by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will drive a No. 3 late model stock car featuring a throwback wrap honoring his father’s Bass Pro Shops scheme from the 1998 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Complete coverage of the South Carolina 400 will be available on FloRacing starting Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s coverage also begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.