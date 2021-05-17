Mamadi Diakite with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls
Mamadi Diakite (Milwaukee Bucks) with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/16/2021
LeBron James has missed 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games with an ankle injury.
The Wizards are winning more, and covering the spread most nights.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
Rob Gronkowski was quick to break up the fights once Logan Paul got the upper hand.
Jerry West played 14 seasons with the Lakers and was an All-Star every single year.
The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.
The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.
The jersey celebrates what it means to "Move Like Milan," a way to reflect on the rapid acceleration of the city’s culture, tradition and commitment to innovation.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021
This is what it's all about.
MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.
Krysten Peek sat down with the Auburn commit and discussed his senior seasons and expectations for next year.
La Liga's title race is going down to the wire, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona still in the mix as we head into the penultimate weekend of the season. In Spain if points are tied at the end of the season, then the teams' head-to-head record is used to decide league placings before other criteria.
Lance might be the starter before you know it. And what about Justin Fields and Mac Jones?
This will be a cauldron of emotions — nostalgia, appreciation, friendship, devotion, defiance, rivalry, desperation, one-upmanship.
NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. The Brooklyn Nets shook off that slow start Saturday, beat the Chicago Bulls 105-91 and remained confident there's enough time to turn into the team they expect. Irving scored 22 points, but Durant shot just 4 for 17 and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Steph Curry scored 16 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to make sure the Warriors would secure the 8th seed in the play-in.
Someone played a cruel hoax on ex-Austin Peay DB Juantarius Bryant
Trainer Bob Baffert issued a statement Saturday in which he apologized for his handling of the announcement of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test
Shohei Ohtani's two-run go-ahead homer in the ninth inning proved to be the difference in a 6-5 win over the Red Sox as the Angels avoided a sweep at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.