Malzahn: Schwartz has hand surgery, may return for Game 1

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Auburn coach Gus Malzahn isn't ruling out Anthony Schwartz playing in the opener against Oregon after the wide receiver underwent hand surgery.

Malzahn says Schwartz had the procedure on Monday. He didn't have a timetable for his return but says he's ''not going to say yes or no'' on whether the sophomore will miss a game.

The Tigers and Oregon open Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.

Schwartz, who missed spring practice while running for the track team, was a versatile threat for the Tigers as a freshman. He ran for 211 yards and five touchdowns and added 357 yards and a pair of scores receiving.