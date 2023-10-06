It was Malvern football's biggest game when coach Matt Chiurco's wife went into labor

It was a season of great expectations for Matt Chiurco in more ways than one.

Malvern vs. Newcomerstown — Oct. 7, 2022 — loomed as the night of nights.

Newcomerstown had one of its better teams in 20 years. Malvern was 6-1 overall with a chance to ensure an Inter-Valley Conference North Division championship.

At the same time, it was "game of life on" for Chiurco and his wife Heidi, whose third child was on the way.

Their story began at a Fourth of July party at a cousin's house in Canton. Someone made an introduction. Matt from Malvern, this is Heidi from Strongsville ...

By the time Matt was promoted from Malvern assistant to head coach in 2018, he and Heidi were married with two children.

Their lives wound to last October.

"It was homecoming week," Coach Chiurco recalls. "It was Tuesday or Wednesday when she said, 'I'm starting to have these mini-contractions. It could be any time.

"I said at the pep rally, I hope the baby can just wait another seven or eight hours ...

"But if he wants to come into the world ..."

Kickoff time was 7 o'clock.

"It was about 6:15," Chiurco recalls. "I was out on the field with the refs when she called. I was like ... oh boy. I told Curtis Metzger, 'You're in charge. I gotta go.'"

"We knew it was getting close," said Malvern athletic director Dave Tucci. "Mother Nature controls the timing."

Tucci was Chiurco's head coach at Malvern and eventually hired him as top dog. They shared an appreciation for the hours and emotions that went into "game of the year."

For Newcomerstown, it was the culmination of the 100th year of football at a school whose all-time roster stars Woody Hayes.

For Malvern, it was playing a big game without the fifth-year head coach who had the program back on track.

Matt and Heidi Chiurco spent the night in Canton at Aultman Hospital.

The coach avoided checking in to see how things were going at Malvern Stadium. That probably was a good idea.

The Hornets led 19-12 after two Drake Hutchison touchdowns. Newcomerstown pounded the rock Woody Hayes-style to go ahead 20-19.

Rodney Smith's long TD catch made it 26-20, Malvern. Brandon Weber's third TD run tied it at 26-all.

Back and forth it went. Malvern quarterback Jared Witherow drove the Hornets to overtime. The other QB, Clayton Fish, steered Newcomerstown to a 48-42 win in double overtime.

Two hours later, Heidi Chiurco delivered a son.

Almost exactly one year later, the teams meet again in almost exactly the same circumstances. Malvern is 6-1 overall to Newcomerstown's 5-2. Both are 2-0 in the IVC North race, which seems likely to be won by whomever takes Friday's game.

These are good days for Malvern football. The record is 30-8 across the last four seasons after a six-year slump when the ledger was 20-41.

Before the downturn, Chiurco was an assistant coach under Tucci on teams that went 10-2 in both 2011 and 2012.

Chiurco graduated from Malvern 20 years ago. Fifteen years ago, he was coaching in the program when the Hornets were 13-0 before falling in the Division VI state semifinals.

Tucci has watched Chiurco grow up. He recalls Chiurco as a "cerebral player, which fit his position, center."

"He was always a nice kid, which has carried into adulthood," Tucci said. "He teaches social stuudies, and he's one of the Malvern kids' favorite teachers.

"When he was our center, we tried to get him to play angry. When he was a college student at Walsh and he volunteered with us as a coach, he wasn't much older than the players.

"He's older now. He has grown as a head coach. He adds something positive each year."

Chiurco's staff includes three men who have been with him since he became head coach: Defensive coordinator Jeremy Taylor, Todd Phillips and Adam Haught. It includes Malvern High School principal Tim Babiczuk, who was Tucci's longtime defensive coordinator, and Metzger, a former Strasburg head coach. Phillips' son Dylan and Babiczuk's son Zach are key seniors on the 2023 team.

Balancing football and family is a never-ending story for coaches.

On that topic, Chiurco says, "Family is No. 1."

The Chiurco children are spread out in age. Cason, 10, is going into fifth grade. Cobin, 6, is a first-grader who deals with a complex condition known as nonverbal autism.

"Cobin is the happiest kid ever," Chiurco said. "He's with me as much as possible. We have a strong bond.

"He's loves school. It is challenging. I think it's made us better parents. It's made me a better coach in all aspects of things."

Baby Kellen will turn 1 on Sunday.

"He got his first haircut Monday," Chiurco said. "It made my wife a little sad."

The big game rolls around again.

"It's hard to believe I've been part of the program as a player, a volunteer, an assistant and a head coach since 1997," Chiurco said. "It's been a major part of my life. I wouldn't have it any other way."

