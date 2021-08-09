Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income amounted to $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share from the third quarter of 2020 were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and other income. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.53 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.47 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 4.35 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 4.06 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, net income amounted to $6.1 million, or $0.81 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $4.1 million, or $0.54 per fully diluted common share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Annualized ROAA was 0.67 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.45 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, and annualized ROAE was 5.61 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 3.85 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

“Our third quarter results reflect solid core earnings and our continuing efforts to improve our margin. We anticipate that these efforts, along with economic conditions that we hope will continue to improve going forward, should contribute to stronger operating results. Our top priority for the coming quarters remains improving our overall asset quality metrics and a focus on expense reduction,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Statement of Income Highlights at June 30, 2021

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 2.70 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.28 percent for the prior year’s quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by the reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets. On a linked quarter basis, NIM increased 0.16 percent to 2.70 percent; the linked quarter increase was driven by reductions in rates paid on deposits.

  • Net interest income increased $923,000, or 4.5 percent, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was due primarily to a reduction in cost of interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income increased $327,000 compared to the sequential quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Net other real estate owned (“OREO”) expensed increased $806,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in OREO expense was due to the company’s $835,000 adjustment of value of the one commercial real estate property based on the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of current economic conditions.

  • The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 or the sequential quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, provision for loan losses was $550,000, or $2.7 million less than the $3.2 million provision recorded for the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

Linked Quarter Financial Ratios
(unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended:

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

Return on average assets (1)

0.53%

0.73%

0.74%

(1.15%)

0.47%

Return on average equity (1)

4.35%

6.14%

6.38%

(9.54%)

4.06%

Net interest margin (1)

2.70%

2.54%

2.62%

2.38%

2.28%

Loans / deposits ratio

104.84%

108.14%

111.33%

116.62%

117.93%

Shareholders’ equity / total assets

12.50%

12.09%

11.73%

11.64%

11.88%

Efficiency ratio (2)

73.6%

63.5%

58.3%

61.5%

66.7%

Book value per common share

$19.44

$19.17

$18.83

$18.47

$18.86


__________

(1)

Annualized.

(2)

Included impact of $835,000 OREO valuation adjustment in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Without valuation adjustment, efficiency ratio is 63.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.


Linked Quarter Income Statement Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the quarter ended:

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

Net interest income

$

7,129

$

6,802

$

7,304

$

6,720

$

6,631

Provision for loan losses

-

-

550

7,400

435

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,129

6,802

6,754

(680

)

6,196

Other income

793

1,167

1,224

692

389

Other expense

5,832

5,063

4,972

4,558

4,684

Income (loss) before income tax expense

2,090

2,906

3,006

(4,546

)

1,901

Income tax expense (benefit)

489

682

733

(1,043

)

447

Net income (loss)

$

1,601

$

2,224

$

2,273

$

(3,503

)

$

1,454

Earnings (loss) per common share

Basic

$

0.21

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

(0.46

)

$

0.19

Diluted

$

0.21

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

(0.46

)

$

0.19

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

7,545,371

7,529,408

7,525,808

7,522,199

7,538,375

Diluted

7,546,200

7,530,151

7,526,376

7,522,360

7,538,375

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $498,000, or 7.51 percent, from $6.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, NIM increased by 42 basis points to 2.70 percent, as compared to 2.28 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 68 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 60 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $21.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $923,000, or 4.5 percent, from $20.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, NIM increased by 34 basis points to 2.62 percent, as compared to 2.28 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. Consistent with the current quarter, this increase was primarily driven by the 72 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The cost of borrowings decreased by 18 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 66 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, total interest income was $9.4 million and $10.5 million, respectively. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 4 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, due to the decrease in loan balances and the overall average yield on loans.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, total interest income was $29.6 million, a decrease of $4.4 million or 13.0 percent, from $34.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 16 basis points when compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest income fell for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to an overall decrease in rates.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, interest expense decreased by $1.6 million, or 40.8 percent, to $2.3 million, compared to $3.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities fell 60 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decline is reflected in a 68 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.

Total interest expense decreased by $5.3 million, or 39.1 percent, to $8.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $13.7 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 1.10 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, from 1.76 percent for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits of 0.72 percent and a decrease in the average rate of borrowings of 0.18 percent. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 0.72 percent decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, a 0.68 percent decrease in the average rate of money market accounts and a 0.66 percent decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income increased $404,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in other income was primarily due to increases of $164,000 in net gains on sale of investments, $149,000 in service charges and other fees and $54,000 in net gains on sale of loans. The net gain on sale of investments resulted from managing and optimizing portfolio activity in the ordinary course of business. The increase in service charges and other fees was due to approximately $75,000 in prepayment penalties and $54,000 of increased service charges. The gain on sale of loans was a result of a strategic effort to originate and sell residential loans in this low interest rate environment.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, total other income increased $1.4 million compared to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily a result of a $729,000 increase in net gains on sale of loans and a $598,000 increase in net gains on sale of investments.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $1.1 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $806,000 in net OREO expense. This increase was the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of our one OREO property value and is reflective of current economic and market conditions. In addition, professional fees increased $317,000 mainly due to costs associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings.

Other expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 increased $2.1 million, or 15.4 percent, when compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases of $921,000 in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses related to the Company’s periodic and annual filings and a $767,000 increase in net OREO expense.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded $489,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $447,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the Company for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 23.4 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, income tax expense increased by $897,000 or 89.1 percent, to $1.9 million from $1.0 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate for the Company for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were 23.8 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively. Tax expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 was impacted due to discrete tax items in the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

Statement of Condition Highlights at June 30, 2021

  • Total assets totaled $1.186 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $22.5 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.

  • Deposits totaled $907.7 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $16.8 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.

  • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 2.42 percent and 1.87 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding one OREO property ($5.0 million at June 30, 2021 and $5.8 million at September 30, 2020), NPAs were 2.00 percent and 1.39 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 48.8 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 74.1 percent at September 30, 2020.

  • Non-accrual loans increased $1.3 million from $22.3 million at March 31, 2021 to $23.5 million at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to additions to non-accrual status of one commercial and industrial loan totaling $2.6 million (net of a partial charge of $379,000) and one consumer second mortgage loan totaling $56,000. These additions were partially offset by a payoff of a non-accrual real estate loan totaling $531,000, combined with partial charge-offs totaling $645,000 of two commercial real estate non-accrual loans.

  • The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets was 12.50 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 11.64 percent at September 30, 2020.

  • Book value per common share amounted to $19.44 at June 30, 2021, compared to $18.47 at September 30, 2020.


Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data
(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended:

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

Cash and due from depository institutions

$

90,441

$

99,358

$

83,764

$

16,386

$

30,653

Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions

14,513

9,556

25,458

45,053

28,291

Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value

34,502

28,899

35,224

31,541

33,245

Investment securities held to maturity

31,795

25,834

14,161

14,970

15,921

Restricted stock, at cost

7,896

8,891

9,327

9,622

9,766

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses

940,735

974,596

990,346

1,026,894

1,032,318

Other real estate owned

4,961

5,796

5,796

5,796

5,796

Accrued interest receivable

3,370

3,598

4,051

3,677

5,680

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

2,168

2,322

2,479

2,638

2,799

Property and equipment, net

5,902

6,040

6,154

6,274

6,355

Deferred income taxes, net

3,389

3,535

3,601

3,680

3,103

Bank-owned life insurance

25,889

25,725

25,564

25,400

20,270

Other assets

20,183

12,269

14,999

16,344

13,873

Total assets

$

1,185,744

$

1,206,419

$

1,220,924

$

1,208,275

$

1,208,070

Deposits

$

907,704

$

912,213

$

900,465

$

890,906

$

884,444

FHLB advances

90,000

110,000

130,000

130,000

130,000

Secured borrowings

4,225

4,225

Other borrowings

5,000

Subordinated debt

24,895

24,855

24,816

24,776

24,737

Operating lease liabilities

2,204

2,357

2,512

2,671

2,824

Other liabilities

12,749

11,143

14,865

15,104

18,309

Shareholders’ equity

148,192

145,851

143,266

140,593

143,531

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,185,744

$

1,206,419

$

1,220,924

$

1,208,275

$

1,208,070

The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statement of condition for the quarters presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition

(in thousands, unaudited)

For the quarter ended:

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

Investment securities

$

71,811

$

58,559

$

59,135

$

57,906

$

53,477

Interest-bearing cash accounts

16,914

21,506

21,690

27,996

76,828

Loans

967,615

990,913

1,032,483

1,045,595

1,033,246

Allowance for loan losses

(12,603

)

(13,037

)

(12,462

)

(11,071

)

(10,618

)

All other assets

164,288

165,942

123,919

98,155

75,041

Total assets

$

1,208,025

$

1,223,883

$

1,224,765

$

1,218,581

$

1,227,974

Non-interest-bearing deposits

$

52,799

$

50,327

$

48,152

$

49,139

$

46,450

Interest-bearing deposits

868,099

866,153

854,649

842,727

852,330

FHLB advances

99,505

116,889

130,000

130,000

136,121

Other short-term borrowings

3,111

5,918

4,250

4,526

Subordinated debt

24,877

24,835

24,794

24,760

24,719

Other liabilities

15,399

17,751

18,689

20,853

20,509

Shareholders’ equity

147,346

144,817

142,563

146,852

143,319

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,208,025

$

1,223,883

$

1,224,765

$

1,218,581

$

1,227,974

Deposits

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended:

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

Demand:

Non-interest-bearing

$

53,365

$

54,210

$

49,264

$

50,422

$

47,443

Interest-bearing

329,372

313,865

303,535

303,682

277,238

Savings

51,011

49,601

46,531

45,072

43,702

Money market

359,040

338,100

303,796

277,711

281,419

Time

114,916

156,437

197,339

214,019

234,642

Total deposits

$

907,704

$

912,213

$

900,465

$

890,906

$

884,444

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $940.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.027 billion at September 30, 2020, for a net decrease of $86.2 million or 8.39 percent for the period. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $11.6 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. Average loan balances for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $967.6 million as compared to $1.046 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 7.46 percent decrease.

At the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the gross loan portfolio remained weighted toward two primary components: commercial and the core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 69.8 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.2 percent. Construction and development loans amounted to 6.7 percent and consumer loans represented 2.3 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at June 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020 primarily reflected decreases of $13.8 million in commercial loans net of the sale of $19.7 million of PPP loans, $40.4 million in residential mortgage loans, $8.5 million in consumer loans, and $5.1 million in construction and development loans.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had eight COVID-19-related modified loans totaling approximately $61.3 million or 6.44 percent of loans, compared to 12 COVID-19-related modified loans totaling approximately $62.4 million or 6.33 percent of total loans at March 31, 2021.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended:

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

Residential Mortgage

$

201,737

$

218,165

$

232,481

$

242,090

$

246,215

Construction and Development:

Residential and commercial

61,484

76,257

73,000

65,703

56,999

Land

2,253

3,596

3,648

3,110

3,535

Total construction and development

63,737

79,853

76,648

68,813

60,534

Commercial:

Commercial real estate

478,032

482,611

478,808

495,398

506,180

Farmland

10,335

7,344

7,378

7,517

7,531

Multi-family

66,725

67,122

67,457

67,767

66,416

Commercial and industrial

97,955

94,706

101,852

116,584

115,899

Other

10,896

9,927

10,010

10,142

8,397

Total commercial

663,943

661,710

665,505

697,408

704,423

Consumer:

Home equity lines of credit

12,822

15,936

16,389

17,128

18,097

Second mortgages

7,039

8,114

9,097

10,711

11,704

Other

2,372

2,650

2,388

2,851

2,074

Total consumer

22,233

26,700

27,874

30,690

31,875

Total loans

951,650

986,428

1,002,508

1,039,001

1,043,047

Deferred loan costs, net

685

769

873

326

338

Allowance for loan losses

(11,600

)

(12,601

)

(13,035

)

(12,433

)

(11,067

)

Loans Receivable, net

$

940,735

$

974,596

$

990,346

$

1,026,894

$

1,032,318

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $128.5 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans totaled $23.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $16.7 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one $12.3 million commercial real estate loan classified as substandard and non-accruing as of June 30, 2021. This increase in non-accrual loans was partially offset by a $6.5 million commercial real estate, troubled debt restructure (“TDR”) loan that was returned to accrual status.

The total portfolio of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2021 was comprised of two commercial real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $19.6 million, one commercial and industrial loan with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $2.6 million, eleven residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $1.1 million, and ten consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $337,000.

At June 30, 2021, NPAs totaled $28.7 million, or 2.42 percent of total assets, as compared with $22.6 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020. The increase in NPAs is due to the increase in non-accrual loans as described above.

OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $5.0 million at June 30, 2021 and $5.8 million at September 30, 2020. Excluding the OREO, NPAs totaled $23.8 million, or 2.00 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021, and $16.8 million, or 1.39 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020.

Performing TDR loans were $23.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $13.4 million at September 30, 2020. As noted above, one commercial real estate loan in the amount of $6.5 million was returned to accruing status and as such is now classified as a performing TDR as of the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended:

6/30/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

Non-accrual loans(1)

$

23,547

$

22,281

$

16,240

$

16,730

$

8,871

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing

212

765

775

58

265

Total non-performing loans

23,759

23,046

17,015

16,788

9,136

OREO

4,961

5,796

5,796

5,796

5,796

Total NPAs

$

28,720

$

28,842

$

22,811

$

22,584

$

14,932

Performing TDR loans

$

23,352

$

22,697

$

16,229

$

13,418

$

13,640

NPAs / total assets

2.42%

2.39%

1.87%

1.87%

1.24%

Non-performing loans / total loans

2.50%

2.34%

1.70%

1.62%

0.88%

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

1,001

$

434

$

(52

)

$

6,034

$

(76

)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans(2)

0.41%

0.18%

(0.02%

)

2.31%

(0.03%

)

Allowance for loan losses / total loans

1.22%

1.28%

1.30%

1.22%

1.08%

Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans

48.8%

54.7%

76.6%

74.1%

121.1%

Total assets

$

1,185,744

$

1,206,419

$

1,220,924

$

1,208,275

$

1,208,070

Total gross loans

951,650

986,428

1,002,508

1,039,001

1,043,047

Average loans

967,615

990,913

1,032,483

1,045,595

1,033,246

Allowance for loan losses

11,600

12,601

13,035

12,433

11,067


__________

(1)

Fourteen loans totaling approximately $13.2 million, or 56.0 percent of the total non-accrual loan balance, were making payments as of June 30, 2021.

(2)

Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 amounted to approximately $11.6 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million, consisting of the partial charge-off of two individual commercial real estate loans totaling $645,000 and a partial charge-off of one commercial and industrial loan totaling $379,000. This activity was partially offset by recoveries of $23,000. The partial charge-offs were the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of classified loan values and is reflective of the change in current market and economic conditions.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity amounted to $148.2 million, or 12.50 percent of total assets, compared to $140.6 million, or 11.64 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020. The Company’s capital position continues to significantly exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. At June 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.61 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.53 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.61 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.80 percent. At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.40 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.40 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.64 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including recent changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0 percent, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.


MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Cash and due from depository institutions

$

90,441

$

16,386

Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions

14,513

45,053

Total cash and cash equivalents

104,954

61,439

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,261 and $31,658 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)

34,502

31,541

Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $32,355 and $15,608 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively)

31,795

14,970

Restricted stock, at cost

7,896

9,622

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses

940,735

1,026,894

Other real estate owned

4,961

5,796

Accrued interest receivable

3,370

3,677

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

2,168

2,638

Property and equipment, net

5,902

6,274

Deferred income taxes, net

3,389

3,680

Bank-owned life insurance

25,889

25,400

Other assets

20,183

16,344

Total assets

$

1,185,744

$

1,208,275

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

53,365

$

50,422

Interest-bearing

854,339

840,484

Total deposits

907,704

890,906

FHLB advances

90,000

130,000

Secured borrowings

4,225

Subordinated debt

24,895

24,776

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

2,502

1,741

Accrued interest payable

946

728

Operating lease liabilities

2,204

2,671

Other liabilities

9,301

12,635

Total liabilities

1,037,552

1,067,682

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2021, and 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2020

76

76

Additional paid in capital

85,424

85,127

Retained earnings

66,486

60,388

Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares

(937

)

(1,047

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

6

(1,088

)

Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020

(2,863

)

(2,863

)

Total shareholders’ equity

148,192

140,593

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,185,744

$

1,208,275

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except for share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans, including fees

$

8,895

$

10,068

$

28,040

$

31,626

Investment securities, taxable

378

253

1,046

699

Investment securities, tax-exempt

30

27

77

100

Dividends, restricted stock

110

124

370

494

Interest-bearing cash accounts

6

26

21

1,048

Total Interest and Dividend Income

9,419

10,498

29,554

33,967

Interest Expense

Deposits

1,446

2,876

5,508

10,236

Short-term borrowings

48

Long-term borrowings

461

608

1,614

2,270

Subordinated debt

383

383

1,149

1,149

Total Interest Expense

2,290

3,867

8,319

13,655

Net interest income

7,129

6,631

21,235

20,312

Provision for Loan Losses

435

550

3,210

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

7,129

6,196

20,685

17,102

Other Income

Service charges and other fees

344

195

1,010

1,058

Rental income-other

55

54

163

163

Net gains on sale of investments

165

1

779

181

Net gains on sale of loans

65

11

743

14

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

164

128

489

380

Total Other Income

793

389

3,184

1,796

Other Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

2,259

2,279

6,806

6,675

Occupancy expense

546

576

1,656

1,749

Federal deposit insurance premium

77

79

236

79

Advertising

12

33

76

87

Data processing

301

275

935

825

Professional fees

841

524

2,388

1,467

Net other real estate owned expense

835

29

866

99

Pennsylvania shares tax

170

169

509

509

Other operating expenses

791

720

2,395

2,254

Total Other Expense

5,832

4,684

15,867

13,744

Income before income tax expense

2,090

1,901

8,002

5,154

Income tax expense

489

447

1,904

1,007

Net Income

$

1,601

$

1,454

$

6,098

$

4,147

Earnings per common share

Basic

$

0.21

$

0.19

$

0.81

$

0.54

Diluted

$

0.21

$

0.19

$

0.81

$

0.54

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

Basic

7,545,371

7,538,375

7,533,516

7,622,820

Diluted

7,546,200

7,538,375

7,534,068

7,622,820

MALVERN BANCORP, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable)

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

(unaudited)

Statements of Operations Data

Interest income

$

9,419

$

9,539

$

10,498

Interest expense

2,290

2,737

3,867

Net interest income

7,129

6,802

6,631

Provision for loan losses

-

-

435

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,129

6,802

6,196

Other income

793

1,167

389

Other expense

5,832

5,063

4,684

Income before income tax expense

2,090

2,906

1,901

Income tax expense

489

682

447

Net income

$

1,601

$

2,224

$

1,454

Earnings (per Common Share)

Basic

$

0.21

$

0.30

$

0.19

Diluted

$

0.21

$

0.30

$

0.19

Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

$

34,502

$

28,899

$

33,245

Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $32,355, $26,367, and $16,507, respectively)

31,795

25,834

15,921

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

940,735

974,596

1,032,618

Total assets

1,185,744

1,206,419

1,208,070

Deposits

907,704

912,213

884,444

FHLB advances

90,000

110,000

130,000

Subordinated debt

24,895

24,855

24,737

Shareholders' equity

148,192

145,851

143,531

Common Shares Dividend Data

Cash dividends

$

-

$

-

$

-

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

Basic

7,545,371

7,529,408

7,538,375

Diluted

7,546,200

7,530,151

7,538,375

Operating Ratios

Return on average assets

0.53%

0.73%

0.47%

Return on average equity

4.35%

6.14%

4.06%

Average equity / average assets

12.20%

11.83%

11.67%

Book value per common share (period-end)

$

19.44

$

19.17

$

18.86

Non-Financial Information (Period-End)

Common shareholders of record

380

381

387

Full-time equivalent staff

80

81

88

