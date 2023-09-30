Maltarich, Smith spark West Holmes' offensive explosion against Lexington

MONROE TWP. — Lexington came to town looking to crash West Holmes' homecoming on Friday night at Knights Stadium.

But West Holmes quarterback Morgan Smith and his crew of receivers, led by seniors Kyle Maltarich and Nate Fair, made sure that didn't happen as the Knights rolled to a 62-28 thrashing of the Minutemen.

Smith threw for 383 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for an additional 70 yards and three more scores to lead the 5-2 Knights to the lopsided win. West Holmes is 3-1 in the Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Maltarich enjoyed another big night, catching two of those touchdown tosses, including a 53-yarder that he caught behind the line of scrimmage on the final play of the first half and matriculated his way through the Lexington defense for a score that really turned the game around.

"We were trying to double dip them, scoring and run the clock out (in the first half)," Gardner said. "We were getting the ball to start the third quarter. It ended up being a triple dip, the way we were able to score.

With the score knotted at 21-21 after the Minutemen scored on a 1-yard run by quarterback Joe Caudill midway through the second quarter, West Holmes answered with a seven-play, 80-yard drive with Smith carrying it home the final 14 yards for six to put the Knights up 28-21 with 1:34 remaining in the half.

"That was a fantastic play at the end of the half by Kyle Maltarich," Gardner said. "That was one for our coaching vault to remember forever."

Lexington gave the ball back to the Knights after a three-and-out near midfield with little more than a minute to play before halftime.

On fourth-and-8 with two seconds remaining on the clock, Smith hit Maltarich on a screen and the speedy senior danced, darted and dodged his way into the end zone for a 35-21 lead at the break.

"They made some big plays," Lexington coach Andrew Saris said. "We had a difficult time tackling at times. Offensively, we'd move the ball but then, like the cliche, we'd shoot ourselves in the foot. We're young. We've got to continue to work hard and try to improve."

After a West Holmes punt to open the second half, Lexington was forced to punt as well, but a bad snap forced punter Markale Martin to throw and his fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

That set up West Holmes with a first down inside the Lexington 40, and two plays later Smith raced into the end zone from 31 yards out for a 42-21 lead.

A sack of Caudill on fourth down on the ensuing series set up the Knights again in Minutemen territory, leading to a Smith-to-Maltarich 27-yard scoring strike and the rout was on.

Lexington refused to quit and was moving down the field, but Maltarich sealed the deal by intercepting a Caudill pass at the West Holmes 15 and racing 85 yards the other way for the pick six and a 56-21 lead at 10:41 of the fourth quarter.

"We all play as one, and when that snowball gets rolling, it's hard to stop," Maltarich said. "We were all leaning on each other to make plays."

The West Holmes coach liked the way his team spread the ball around offensively.

"We are at our best when we are spreading the football around, and we got guys getting involved in our offense," Gardner said. "That's what we had tonight. Morgan did a great job distributing the ball, and our offensive line did a great job protecting him. And we ran the ball when we needed to. It was a total West Holmes offensive experience."

Smith connected with six different receivers, with Maltarich leading the way. Nate Fair caught two touchdowns of 78 and 15 yards, and Logan Zollars hauled in a 69-yarder for the Knights' first score. Brock Gallion, Lynn Cline and Jack Marmet had catches as well.

"It felt like I'd never get there," Fair said of his 78-yarder. "I knew he was behind me, so I had to do all I could to get there. Morgan threw me a great ball and luckily I was able to reach out and get it in the end zone."

That score put West Holmes up 21-14 after the Knights blocked Will Perkins' field goal attempt.

That was the first of two scores for the senior Fair, who also capped off the scoring with a 15-yard scoring toss with 5:21 to play.

Caudill ran for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 attempts to lead Lexington's offense.

The Knights finished with 485 total yards to 305 for Lexington.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Football: West Holmes' big plays too much for Lexington