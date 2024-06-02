Malone cements injury return with US all-around gymnastics title

Brody Malone competes on the parallel bars on the way to the men's all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships (ELSA)

Brody Malone, eyeing a Paris Olympics berth in the wake of a devastating knee injury, won the men's all-around title Saturday at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Malone, the 2022 world championships high bar gold medallist, posted a total of 172.30 points to add a third national title to those he won in 2021 and 2022.

The victory has Malone firmly on a path toward the Paris Olympics in less than two months. He can confirm his berth on the five-man US team at the Olympic trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 27-30.

Frederick Richard, team and all-around bronze medallist at the 2023 world championships, also took a big step toward Paris, finishing second on 170.250 points. Khoi Young was third with 169.550.

Malone, who had led after the first day of competition on Thursday, completed his first all-around competition in more than a year.

In March of last year Malone suffered two torn ligaments, a torn meniscus and a broken bone in his right knee in a high bar dismount fall at an event in Germany.

After multiple surgeries the 24-year-old returned to competition in January.

He improved on his Thursday total of 85.95 points with 86.35 on Saturday and left no doubt Paris was in his plans.

"We want to get on the podium in Paris," said Malone, who was on the US men's team that came up empty at the Tokyo Games.

The championships continue Sunday with the conclusion of women's competition.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles dominated day one on Friday, scoring 15.800 on vault and 15.200 in floor exercise on the way to a total of 60.450 points -- 3.4 points ahead of Skye Blakely.

