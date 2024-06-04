Malmo FF tracking Ola Solbakken: the player’s salary presents an obstacle

Ola Solbakken is on his way out of Roma after drawing interest from Malmo FF in Sweden.

The Norwegian attacker is ready to conclude his loan spell at Urawa Reds in Japan and make his return to Roma.

Between a handful of appearances for Olympiakos and zero minutes played for Urawa, Solbakken is set for a difficult summer.

Roma want to part ways with the winger who joined the club in January 2023.

In fact, the club are already at work to find him a new destination.

According to Fotbolldirekt, Malmo is pressing on the Norwegian striker but the player’s wages could represent a problem.

Solbakken has signed a contract with the Giallorossi until 2027 for 700 thousand euros per season.

Malmo would be unable to cover such a considerable salary and are thus hoping to convince the player to lower his demands.