Mallory Swanson suffers serious knee injury in USWNT friendly, taken to hospital

Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) is the USWNT's leading scorer in 2023. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images).

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. women's national team star Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) left Saturday's USWNT friendly against Ireland on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious left knee injury.

Swanson, the USWNT's leading scorer this year, went down after a tackle late in the first half and immediately waved one arm in the air in distress. After at least five minutes of on-field treatment, she was carted away and taken to a nearby hospital, a team spokesman said.

The extent of the injury was not immediately clear. But Swanson's pain was. Teammates rushed toward her; Rose Lavelle tried to stabilize her heaving upper body and comfort her; others signaled for medical attention, which soon came.

The USWNT's medical staff hurried onto the field. A cart arrived, and a half-dozen medical personnel appeared to immobilize Swanson's left leg. As they did, a couple teammates stood by her; one, Lindsey Horan, stepped 10 feet away from the scene and dropped into a crouch.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski eventually joined players on the field as well.

Swanson had scored seven goals in five 2023 games, and had almost single-handedly won the SheBelieves Cup in February. She'd scored in six straight matches dating back to 2022. After some struggles in her early 20s, she'd become the USWNT's best attacker, and a would-be catalyst at the 2023 World Cup this summer.

Her status for the World Cup — which begins in mid-July, with the roster set to be announced in June — is now unclear. A USWNT spokesman said only that it was a left knee injury.

Trinity Rodman replaced Swanson after the lengthy delay.