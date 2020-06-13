Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from La Liga

Messi is fit to play for Barcelona against Mallorca: Getty

Lionel Messi and Barcelona resume their La Liga title defence at Mallorca. The champions have an opportunity to extend their lead over Real Madrid to five points with their rivals hosting Eibar on Sunday.

While the Argentine has overcome a knock, Quique Setien will be delighted to welcome back Luis Suarez too: ”He (Messi) is doing perfectly and will not have any problem,” said coach Quique Setien. He (Suarez) is better than we expected. But the question is how ready he is after so long out and whether he is ready to start.”

Follow all the live updates from the Iberostar Stadium as Barcelona resume their title defence. Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 9pm at Estadi de Son Moix on Saturday 13 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

All La Liga matches will be available free to Sky customers via LaLigaTV on channel 435.

What is the team news?

Mallorca will be without Leonardo Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu, but Salva Sevilla will be available for selection having served his suspension.

Lionel Messi has been declared fit after an injury scare, however, Ousmane Dembele remains injured. Clement Lenglet is suspended.

What are the predicted line-ups?

Mallorca: Reina; Gamez, Raillo, Valjent, Pozo; Kubo, Baba, Sevilla, Rodriguez; Hernandez, Budimir

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

What are the odds?

Mallorca – 11/1

Draw – 11/2

Barcelona – 3/10