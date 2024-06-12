Mallorca turn towards Fiorentina in search of attacking reinforcements

The transfer team at La Liga outfit RCD Mallorca have turned their focus towards Italy, amid ongoing efforts to reinforce the club’s squad with a view to next season.

That’s according to Marca, who have provided the latest on developments behind the scenes at Son Moix.

The Mallorca brass, it is understood, have identified the wide areas in new boss Jagoba Arrasate’s squad as being in need of fresh blood.

A lengthy shortlist of names from across Spain and the continent alike, in turn, has been drawn up by the Bermellones.

And the latest addition to as much, it is claimed, comes in the form of Christian Kouamé.

Wide-man Kouamé, for his part, is currently plying hiss trade in Serie A, with Fiorentina.

The Ivorian international racked up 23 league appearances this past season, chipping in with two goals and an assist along the way.

Despite his somewhat modest numbers, though, Kouamé, evidently, has done enough to pique the attentions of the board at the aforementioned Mallorca.

The 26-year-old is held in high regard at Son Moix, viewed as a player who could prove himself a difference-maker in 2024/25.

Not only that, but his contract status makes Kouamé a market opportunity, ahead of the expiration of his terms in Florence in just 12 months’ time.

Conor Laird | GSFN