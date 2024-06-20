Mallorca risk losing hotshot goalkeeper as Genoa make plans to launch opening offer

It will be very interesting to watch Mallorca’s goalkeeping situation this summer. New head coach Jagoba Arrasate is blessed with having three very good options, but his problem is that they all want to play regularly.

Predrag Rajkovic, currently in action for Serbia at Euro 2024, is the current first-choice ‘keeper, although there has been speculation that he could leave during the upcoming transfer window. Dominik Greif, who was fantastic in last season’s Copa del Rey, could be his replacement, although Mallorca also have high hopes for Leo Roman, who’s had a phenomenal season at Real Oviedo.

Greif would be favourite to succeed Rajkovic if he left, but Roman wants to continue as a number one, which could force a departure this summer. Mallorca are primed for an offer for the 23-year-old, with Marca reporting that one is being readied by Serie A side Genoa.

Genoa are expected to lose Josep Martinez this summer, amid interest from Inter Milan and Manchester United, and they have earmarked Roman – who has a release clause worth in the region of €10m – as their number one choice to replace him. Mallorca may struggle to keep him if they cannot guarantee him playing time.