Mallorca deny transfer negotiations with Mats Hummels

Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates after the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

La Liga team Mallorca have denied they are in negotiations with former Borussia Dortmund defender for a transfer, following media reports.

"There's absolutely nothing going on," Mallorca sporting director Pablo Ortells told the media on Tuesday during the presentation of new coach Jagoba Arrasate.

Ortells admitted, however, that he received a shady offer. "I got a call from someone I don't even know, who I don't know if it's the player's agent, and half an hour after the news was already in the media," he said with a laugh.

Spanish media and also Germans broadcasters Sky reported on Monday that Hummels was in talks with Mallorca. The defender, who didn't have his contract at Borussia Dortmund extended, has also been linked to a move to Serie A club Roma.