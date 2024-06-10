Mallorca announce Jagoba Arrasate arrival

La Liga outfit RCD Mallorca have on Monday at last confirmed the latest installation on the club’s bench.

This comes on the back of weeks of rampant speculation, surrounding the impending arrival of Jagoba Arrasate.

Arrasate, for his part, is fresh off bringing a close to his hugely successful stint on the books of one of Mallorca’s Spanish top-flight rivals, in Osasuna.

After coming to the decision not to renew his expiring terms in Pamplona, the Spanish tactician was in turn identified as the ideal replacement for the outbound Javier Aguirre at Son Moix.

Weeks of negotiations between the parties followed, with an official announcement regarding Arrasate’s arrival having been expected some time ago.

As alluded to above, though, on Monday, as much has at long last been forthcoming.

As per a statement across Mallorca’s website and social media platforms, the club’s new headmaster has put pen to paper on terms with the Bermellones for the next three seasons:

‘Jagoba Arrasate becomes the new coach of RCD Mallorca. The Basque coach signs a contract that will keep him linked to the vermilion club until June 30, 2027.’

¡Bienvenido, 𝗝𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗯𝗮 𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗲! ❤️🖤



El de Berriatua se convierte en el nuevo entrenador del RCD Mallorca. — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) June 10, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN