Mallers scores 24 to lead Ball St. over Howard 100-69

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) -- Kyle Mallers drained eight treys to post a career-high 24 points as Ball State rolled past Howard 100-69 on Saturday.

Mallers attempted 10 shots, all from beyond the arc, as the Cardinals hit a school-record 21 of 37 shots from deep (56.8%).

Luke Bumbalough nailed 6 of 10 from 3-point range to total 18 points for Ball State (4-2). Ishmael El-Amin added 15 points. Tahjai Teague chipped in 11 points and Josh Thompson dished out 10 assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Charles Williams had 18 points for the Bison, whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Raymond Bethea Jr. added 13 points and six rebounds. Nate Garvey had 10 points.

Ball State plays Western Illinois at home on Tuesday. Howard looks for its first win against American on the road on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com