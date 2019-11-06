Mallers scores 12 to lead Ball State past Defiance 87-43

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) -- Kyle Mallers had 12 points and seven rebounds as Ball St. easily beat Defiance 87-43 on Tuesday night.

K.J. Walton had 11 points and six rebounds for Ball State. Tahjai Teague added 11 points. Jarron Coleman had 10 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Ball St. takes on Evansville on the road on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com