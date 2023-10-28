Maliq Carr, Geno VanDeMark out for Michigan State football game against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Michigan State football’s struggle with injuries and attrition is getting worse at Minnesota.

The Spartans will be without starting tight end Maliq Carr and right guard Geno VanDeMark as they try to end a five-game losing streak Saturday against the Gophers. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. (BTN).

Quarterback Noah Kim, who started the first five games, also is out for MSU (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten). Others who are not on the trip include linebacker Darius Snow, running back Davion Primm, cornerback Chuck Brantley and freshman defensive ends Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe.

Carr has 19 catches for 201 yards with a touchdown. VanDeMark missed the Maryland and Iowa games with injuries and returned in a reserve capacity at Rutgers before starting last week’s 49-0 home loss to No. 2 Michigan.

MSU will also be without starting right tackle Spencer Brown for the first half after his flagrant foul ejection last week against U-M.

Interim head coach Harlon Barnett on his radio show Thursday said one player would not travel due to being late for meetings, but he did not specify who.

Defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Ade Willie are questionable.

Minnesota (4-3, 2-2) will be without its top running backs, Darius Taylor, the Big Ten's leading rusher, and Zach Evans.

Two MSU players also have been ruled out for the season, running back Jalen Berger and linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote. Others who remain out are defensive backs Semar Melvin, Marqui Lowery and Malcolm Jones; and defensive tackles Jarrett Jackson and Dre Butler.

