Malika Andrews gets the nod to host ESPN's new NBA studio show, replacing Rachel Nichols

ESPN’s Malika Andrews will host the network’s new studio show “NBA TODAY,” ESPN announced in a news release on Monday.

“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA – a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world,” Andrews said in a news release. “Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts and insiders on our team.”

The show will debut on Oct. 18, the day before the regular season begins.

“‘NBA Today’ will provide in-depth, comprehensive daily coverage of all aspects of the NBA,” , ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production David Roberts said in a statement. “Malika, who is a phenomenally talented commentator, will run point on a show that will feature a vibrant cast of expert analysts who all offer distinct perspectives on the game. Through the contributions of our wide array of NBA reporters, the show will be both newsy and timely with an eye towards the biggest games around the league that day.”

Andrews’ star began to rise during her coverage of the NBA bubble at Disney World during the conclusion of the league’s 2019-20 season and continued to shine during the 2020-21 season.

Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter and Zach Lowe will serve as panelists, with Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne among ESPN’s NBA reporters who will contribute to the program.

“NBA Today” replaces “The Jump,” the popular show previously hosted by Rachel Nichols who no longer will cover the NBA for the network following the fallout from recorded video of her chastising ESPN’s diversity hiring practices while suggesting former ESPN star Maria Taylor became the host of “NBA Countdown” because of the network’s “crappy longtime record on diversity,” Nichols said. The recorded conversation happened while Nichols was in her hotel room in Florida during the bubble.

Taylor left ESPN and joined NBC in July. It is unlikely that Nichols will appear on ESPN in any capacity for the remainder of her contract.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Malika Andrews to host ESPN's NBA studio show, replaces Rachel Nichols