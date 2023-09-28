Former Notre Dame quarterback believes Irish aren’t following a football 101 rule

It hasn’t been an easy week for Notre Dame football, as it continues to stew over the fact that Ohio State slipped away with a win this past Saturday.

An unwritten rule in football is that you have 24 hours following a game to either celebrate or lament, and former Irish quarterback Malik Zaire believes that Notre Dame isn’t following this rule.

He cites a quote from defensive coordinator al golden, when he was asked about the Buckeyes converting a third-and-19 and the defense he called. Zaire said “it’s a heavy loss when we still talking about it Wednesday of next week. Doesn’t sound like the 24hr rule is in effect.”

It’s a heavy loss when we still talking about it Wednesday of next week. Doesn’t sound like the 24hr rule is in effect https://t.co/UeeGR8WJUn — Malik Zaire (@MalikZaire8) September 27, 2023

Fan can still be angry, but the team needs to move on. There is another task this week, No. 16 Duke. The Irish don’t have much margin for error, so they can’t be distracted about what happened this past Saturday night. The focus has to shift to the Blue Devils, even if they don’t want to.

