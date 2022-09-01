Malik Willis on winning Titans’ backup QB competition: ‘The job isn’t finished’

After being embroiled in a competition for the Tennessee Titans’ backup quarterback job in training camp and the preseason, it was confirmed on Tuesday that rookie quarterback Malik Willis had won the job.

Willis is one of only two quarterbacks the Titans kept, along with starter Ryan Tannehill. Logan Woodside, who had been the backup the past two years and Willis’ competition for the job in 2022, did not make the cut. Instead, he was brought back on the practice squad.

The Titans didn’t just hand the job to Willis, though. The rookie more than earned it with his impressive play during the preseason, which was far superior to Woodside’s.

“Thought process hasn’t changed,” Willis said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “It’s about going in and trying to work every day, still being that sponge, learning from both Ryan and Logan, and just understanding that the job isn’t finished, it’s just beginning.”

While Willis isn’t expected to see the field in 2022 with Tannehill entrenched as the starter for at least one more season, the rookie must be ready to take the field at a moment’s notice.

Until that time comes, Willis is going to continue working hard in practice and trying to soak up anything he can to further help his development.

“There’s no way for me to look at it like, ‘OK, I don’t feel like I’m going to be playing now because preseason is over with so I don’t have to go as hard at practice, I don’t have to keep trying to progress,'” Willis explained. “I have to truly continue that mindset of trying to get better everyday and soaking up any information I can, on and off the field. Soaking up any different types of interactions with my teammates that may help me in the future and just understanding what comes with it.”

As of right now, Willis appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is on a very promising trajectory, but there’s no doubt he has more work to do, especially if he wants to take over the starting job as early as 2023.

