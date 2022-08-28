Malik Willis, Treylon Burks shine in Titans’ win over Cardinals: Everything we know

Not only did the Tennessee Titans notch a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in preseason Week 3 on Saturday night, they also saw great performances from several young players, including their rookies.

Quarterback and 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis had his best game of the exhibition slate, as he continued to show massive signs of progress in his third preseason contest.

Adding to Willis’ success, wide receiver Treylon Burks also had his best exhibition game and found pay dirt for the first time via a pass from Willis.

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing to happen on Saturday night didn’t even occur on the field. During a spot in the broadcast booth, general manager Jon Robinson revealed that Nicholas Petit-Frere, who started at right tackle, had won the starting job.

“Nick Petit has kind of won the right tackle job,” Robinson said.

Now, let’s dive a bit deeper and see what else happened in preseason Week 3.

Final score: Titans 26, Cardinals 23

Team 1 2 3 4 F ARI 7 3 10 3 23 TEN 0 13 3 10 26

Who didn't play?

Brewer

Walker

Dupree

NWI — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 27, 2022

Injuries

-Treylon Burks (wrist) – Burks was ruled questionable to return after suffering a wrist injury on Tennessee’s second series. He did return to the game.

-Lonnie Johnson (shoulder) – Johnson suffered the injury in the first quarter. He would later return.

Titans' top performers

–QB Malik Willis: 15-23, 131 yards, TD, INT; 4 carries, 79 yards

–WR Treylon Burks: 3 catches, 33 yards, TD

–OLB Rashad Weaver: 7 tackles, 1 pass defensed, 1 QB hit

Instant analysis: Offense and special teams

-Nicholas Petit-Frere got the start at right tackle for the second straight game, while Dillon Radunz started at left guard. During the broadcast, general manager Jon Robinson revealed NPF has won the starting right tackle job. The writing was already on the wall that this was the case.

.@Titans starters on offense:

QB Willis

RB Hilliard

WR Burks

WR Woods

WR Philips

TE Okonkwo

LT DiLauro

LG Radunz

C Levin

RG Roos

RT Petit-Frere — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 27, 2022

-NPF had some bad reps on Saturday night, but there were also positives. The jury is still very much out on the rookie, but his training camp and preseason were encouraging overall.

-Malik Willis started and played about halfway into the fourth quarter. He had his best game, accounting for 167 of the Titans’ 187 yards in the first half, while also completing 12-of-15 passes in the opening quarters. Willis looked more decisive and patient as a passer and did a good job going through his progressions, while also showing his ridiculous arm strength. He also displayed his insane athleticism, busting off a 50-yard run. Willis has done everything necessary to lock up the No. 2 job after making great strides and outplaying Logan Woodside.

-Willis’ offensive line once again did him no favors, as protection was poor, but one of the four sacks he took was a result of him holding on to the ball for too long. Willis also tossed a pick on a pass that was deflected at the line of scrimmage.

-Logan Woodside only saw one series but finally scored his first touchdown of the preseason on a nine-yard scramble that capped off a 75-yard drive. He had Mason Kinsey open in the end zone on one play but simply missed him, and Dez Fitzpatrick dropped another would-be touchdown. He finished 5-9 for 43 yards and the nine-yard touchdown run. It remains to be seen if Woodside will be kept, but he hasn’t done enough to be ahead of Willis on the depth chart.

-The Titans had better hope their starting offensive linemen don’t get hurt because the backups have looked awful this preseason, something that continued on Saturday.

-Robert Woods saw his first action of the preseason, but played just one series. He recorded one catch for three yards on a pass from Malik Willis.

-Treylon Burks nabbed three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown, all preseason-highs for the rookie, and he paced all receivers with those numbers. It was just what the doctor ordered for Burks ahead of Week 1.

-Also of note on the Burks-Willis touchdown was Willis adjusting to a side-arm throw to avoid getting the pass batted down.

Malik Willis sidearm TD to Treylon Burks ⚔️pic.twitter.com/q0w8xyjnIX — PFF (@PFF) August 28, 2022

-Chig Okonkwo had preseason-highs with three catches and 22 yards.

-Ryan Stonehouse had his best game. He had multiple booming kicks, including two of 60-plus yards, and he averaged 51.6 yards per punt. He also showed touch, dropping three inside the 20. Brett Kern did not play.

-Mason Kinsey (3-35) and Kyle Philips worked at punt returner, but Philips’ lone attempt was a fair catch. Kinsey’s best return went for 18 yards, but he also had a fair catch on a punt that should’ve been returned.

-In the battle for the last wide receiver spot, Dez Fitzpatrick had two catches for 23 yards but dropped a sure touchdown in the fourth quarter; Kinsey had three catches for 18 yards, and Reggie Roberson was held catch-less on two targets. None of the three did much to separate themselves on Saturday night.

-Racey McMath finished the preseason strong with a 27-yard catch and a 17-yard run on a jet sweep.

-Randy Bullock stayed perfect in the preseason and made two field goals of 50-plus yards.

-There wasn’t much to talk about with the Titans’ ground game. Hassan Haskins had just 11 yards on nine carries, but did reel in a 11-yard reception and did a good job picking up a blitz on another play. Julius Chestnut had nine carries for 27 yards. Trenton Cannon, who also saw snaps at kick returner, finished with three carries for 11 yards. Chestnut should be ahead of Cannon if the Titans keep a fourth running back.

Instant analysis: Defense

-The only projected starter on defense to play was Caleb Farley, who started on the outside opposite Tre Avery. Roger McCreary didn’t play. Farley, who also saw snaps on special teams, played well overall. It’ll be interesting to see if McCreary not playing means he’s the starter.

.@Titans starters on defense:

DL Murchison

DL Walker

OLB Weaver

OLB Adeniyi

LB Campbell

LB Cole

DB Farley

DB Jackson

DB Avery

S Johnson

S Kalu — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 27, 2022

-Rashad Weaver was busy once again. He blew up multiple plays, including getting his hand on Trace McSorley’s arm to force an incomplete pass. He also had multiple pressures.

-Joe Jones showed great hustle chasing down Andy Isabella to stop him from scoring on a 74-yard reception. Greg Mabin got beat in coverage on the play, and Adrian Colbert missed a tackle.

-Lonnie Johnson, Josh Kalu, Adrian Colbert, Tyree Gillespie and Theo Jackson all got looks at safety, but Gillespie didn’t see the field until the fourth quarter. Jackson and Ugo Amadi saw reps at the nickel. Jackson got beat for a touchdown but also recovered a fumble on a muffed punt.

-Amadi was the biggest standout of the group with a pair of pass break-ups and one tackle. He might have done enough on Saturday to earn a roster spot.

-David Anenih once again made standout plays by batting down two passes. Anenih has been among the biggest standouts in preseason play with his three sacks in the first two games. He has a good shot to make the roster.

What's next?

With the preseason now in the books, the Titans will trim their roster down to the final 53 on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and will then finalize their practice squad the next day. After that, the season begins on Sept. 11 at home against the New York Giants.

