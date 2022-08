Malik Willis with the tremendous scramble for six

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got the start in the team’s first preseason game, and he delivered a moment like the many that saw him become one of the more intriguing quarterback options in the 2022 NFL draft.

With the Titans facing 2nd and goal early in the second quarter, Willis took the snap and began to sprint towards the right side on a designed sprint-out concept. But feeling pressure off the backside, Willis decided to spin away from danger and break the pocket:

Making a few defenders miss in space, Willis slices into the end zone for six.

Plays like this are exactly what Titans quarterback coach Pat O’Hara talked about recently when discussing the rookie passer, saying “Malik has a very strong arm and a really cool skill-set:”

Really good Malik Willis info from Pat O’Hara. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/i2ZrfLkkLa — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 4, 2022

A skill-set like this can make life easier for a rookie QB as they adjust to life in the NFL.

