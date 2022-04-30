Malik Willis talks joining Titans, sliding to third round of draft

After a terrible start to the 2022 NFL draft that saw the Tennessee Titans trade one of their best players, wide receiver A.J. Brown, fans finally had a chance to get really excited after the team drafted quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis, who was projected to go in the first round, slid all the way to the third and fell right into the Titans’ lap. General manager Jon Robinson admitted the Liberty product, who we consider to have the highest upside of any signal-caller in the draft, was simply too good to pass up.

As far as his sliding to the third round is concerned, Willis said he had faith that everything would work out for the best. He also noted that he didn’t attend Day 2 of the draft and opted to rent out a bowling alley instead.

Malik Willis said he and his family rented out a bowling alley for Night 2 because he couldn't go back to the Green Room "I didn't have another suit" — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) April 30, 2022

“I have faith, man, and I have faith that God was going to put me wherever He needs me to go,” Willis said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I just have to understand that I don’t run things down here, and He does. He has a plan for me, and I am appreciative that He put me somewhere where I feel like I can grow and just get better.”

Now that he has finally landed in a new home, Willis says he’s ready to get to work.

“I am just blessed to have somewhere to go, somewhere to call home,” Willis said. “I am appreciative of the opportunity to play at the next level, and I’m just ready to go in and work hard and be the best teammate I can be.”

Robinson noted that Willis’ role will depend upon how fast he can pick things up, but head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t rule out the Titans creating a package or two for him from the jump.

Willis says he’s determined to “learn as much as I can,” and admits he has work to do in order to improve his weaknesses.

“I want to be the best teammate I can be, and I want to come in and try and learn as much as I can,” Willis said. “I want to keep getting better every day so I can help the team in any way they ask me to.

“I feel like I have a lot of strengths, and I have some weaknesses as well. I just want to continue to improve and get better so I can play to my highest level.”

Chances are Willis will sit behind Ryan Tannehill for one season, as the veteran signal-caller is locked in to the starting job as the rookie figures to need some extra time to develop.

But, as we’ve learned over the first two days of the draft — whether it be with the Titans unexpectedly trading Brown or drafting Willis — nothing can be ruled out.

