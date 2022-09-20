Malik Willis takes over for Ryan Tannehill as Titans are crushed
Call it giving your starter some time off in a blowout or call it foreshadowing.
The Tennessee Titans were blitzed by the Buffalo Bills, 41-7, on Monday Night Football in Western New York.
How bad was it?
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel pulled starting QB Ryan Tannehill from the game after an 11-of-20 performance with 2 interceptions.
The second pick was returned for a touchdown by Matt Milano of the Bills, the final score in the rout.
The interception by Milano was the final throw for Tannehill on an awful night all-around for Tennessee.
Rookie Malik Willis, a third-round pick out of Liberty replaced the veteran.
Willis was 1-for-4 passing for 6 yards. He rushed for 16 yards on 4 carries and also fumbled once but Minnesota recovered.
With the Titans 0-2, the quarterback situation bears watching … closely.