Malik Willis will start at quarterback for the Titans tonight against the Chiefs.

The Titans have officially declared Ryan Tannehill inactive, the second consecutive game he will miss with an ankle injury.

Tannehill traveled to Kansas City for the game and briefly threw passes on the field during pregame warmups, but he’s not ready to go and the Titans will go with Willis as the starter and Logan Woodside as the backup.

The Titans’ other inactives are RB Tory Carter, DB Amani Hooker, OL Jordan Roos, DL Kevin Strong and DL Sam Okuayinonu.

The Chiefs’ inactives are RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, S Nazeeh Johnson, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard and TE Jody Fortson

Malik Willis to start for Titans with Ryan Tannehill inactive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk