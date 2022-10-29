Malik Willis to start as Titans rule out Ryan Tannehill

Barry Werner
·1 min read

A quarterback shakeup for the Tennessee Titans due to the injury and illness of Ryan Tannehill.

The regular starter has been ruled out by Mike Vrabel’s team for Sunday’s game with the Houston Texans.

That means rookie, third-round draft pick Malik Willis will get the call to face the Titans’ AFC South rivals.

Willis was the 86th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Liberty.

Willis has played in two games, going 1-for-4 for 25 passing yards.

