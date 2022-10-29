Malik Willis to start as Titans rule out Ryan Tannehill

A quarterback shakeup for the Tennessee Titans due to the injury and illness of Ryan Tannehill.

The regular starter has been ruled out by Mike Vrabel’s team for Sunday’s game with the Houston Texans.

That means rookie, third-round draft pick Malik Willis will get the call to face the Titans’ AFC South rivals.

The #Titans have downgraded QB Ryan Tannehill to OUT for Sunday’s game vs @HoustonTexans, and he won’t travel with the team to Houston. The move puts rookie QB Malik Willis in line to make his first career start. READ https://t.co/IeUPgwe8rs pic.twitter.com/PKCCp0lV3x — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 29, 2022

Willis was the 86th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Liberty.

Willis has played in two games, going 1-for-4 for 25 passing yards.

