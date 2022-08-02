Malik Willis: I’m light years ahead of where I was during rookie minicamp

Malik Willis was the third quarterback off the board in this year’s draft when the Titans selected him at No. 86 overall in the third round.

Because Tennessee already has Ryan Tannehill and Willis was a mid-round pick, Willis seems to have time to sit back and develop. But he feels like he’s still made considerable progress in adjusting to the NFL since he arrived at the Titans’ rookie minicamp.

“I’m light years ahead of where I was, but that’s just from my coaches and dedicating my time to study the situation,” Willis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “That’s everything regarding my job description — operating the huddle, operating the line of scrimmage, all the plays, and being comfortable with them. All of the above.

“I’ve learned the importance of timing, and how it affects the whole play.”

Willis has reportedly flashed at times during training camp, displaying his arm strength. But he’s also made some mistakes, like mishandling a snap. Still, he’s encouraged by what’s gone on in training camp so far.

“[I’m] having fun,” Willis said. “I feel like this [is] definitely something different, but football is football at the end of the day and my coaches are making it really easy just to focus on what I need to focus on and let me go out there and play and have fun. You just have to be thankful for the opportunity, and whenever you get it you have to take advantage of it.

“It’s football at the end of the day. It’s just: How willing are you to work at it and understand new terminology and new concepts and going against the best players in the world?”

